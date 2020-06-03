Janie Taylor Clark, 89, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on March 6, 2020.

Janie was born in Como, MS, on August 31, 1930, the third child of Grady Warren Taylor and Ada Durham Taylor. She married James L. Clark on April 8, 1950, and moved to Kosciusko, MS, in 1960, where she made her home for 60 years. She was the consummate homemaker who took great pleasure in her home, children, and church. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in the nursery department for 35 years.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Parkway Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, son, Les (Teresa) Clark; daughter, Jan (Frank) Jones; and son, Mark (Lib) Clark; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 49 years, James L. Clark; parents; and brothers, Grady M. Taylor, Eddie Ray Taylor, and Robert L. Taylor.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Atwood Personal Care, Quality Hospice, and caregivers Renee Gant and Maria Jones for their outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Parkway Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.