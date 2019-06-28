Janice Layne Kyle Mosley, born January 7, 1958, in Ruleville, Mississippi, passed away in her home in Kosciusko on June 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home with service to follow at 11 a.m. and immediately thereafter graveside at Parkway Cemetery. The Rev. James Young will officiate.

Janice worked as a certified respiratory therapist for most of her employed years, and prior to her death, she worked at Hudspeth Regional Center in Kosciusko as a certified nursing assistant.

Janice's great loves in her life was her daughter and her grandchildren. Her hobbies included being a huge animal lover, all types of music and her favorite of all time was of course "Michael Bolton," but as we all know Christmas was her all-time favorite time of the year.

Survivors are her daughter, Jasmine (Colby) Nail of McAdams; and her grandchildren, Wyatt Pee, Hadley Rose Pee, Annora Nail and Gatlin Nail; her mother, Helen Dodd Guess of Kosciusko; sister, Deborah Kyle Linder of Houston, TX.; brothers, Tobie Weldon Kyle of Greensburg, PA, and Jeffrey Wayne Kyle of McCool; and step-mother, Mary Kyle of McCool, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her father Weldon F. "Shorty" Kyle.

Pallbearers will be Colby Nail, Tobie Kyle, Brent Horne, Ed Granger, Ronald Rutherford and Tim Nail.

Memorials may be made to McAdams Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.