Janice Atwood, 66, passed away at home Sunday evening November 17, 2019.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko with burial to follow at Atwood Family Cemetery located on highway 35 south.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, November 19, at Culpepper Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Janice was a native of Eudora, AK. She was preceded by her parents Bobby and Maxine Collins Hearnsburger. She was a member of Willamsville Baptist Church in Kosciusko.

Janice is survived by her husband, Bobby Atwood; one son, Will Atwood and his wife Angie; one daughter, Kerri Wyatt and her husband Kyle; four grandchildren, Hayes, Sawyer, Klayte and Kalli Belle; and two sisters, Jean Simpson and June Bucher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

