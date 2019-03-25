Mrs. Janet Lee Pee, 63, of Kosciusko, passed away March 21, 2019, at UMMC in Jackson.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Tony Black will officiate.

Mrs. Pee was a member of Zama Baptist Church; she was a Homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold Pee; son, John Pee; daughter, Emily Pee; mother, Billie Breazeale; brothers, Don Tolleson, Ricky Tolleson.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lamar Tolleson.

