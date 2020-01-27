Jane Owen Lucas Pope, 101, passed away January 21, 2020, at Trend Health and Rehab of Carthage.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Gary Glazier officiated.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko. She served with her daughter as altar guild and was a den mother of the cub scouts for many years. She was the office manager for Dr. Niles and Cochran. She also served as Deputy Clerk for the Chancery Clerk’s office for four years. She was an original member of the Chi Omega Chapter at Mississippi State University and a dream girl for a fraternity.

Survivors include her son, Charles “Cletone” Pope and wife, Marie Bryant of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Charles “Mic” Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Clifton Pope, Christopher Pope, Cathryn Johnson, and Jennifer Joy; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two special caregivers, Sheron Lee and Patricia Little.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Pope; parents, John Clifton and Mabry Carnes Lucas; daughter, Martha Kate Lawrence; sister, Gracie Moss; and brother, Dr. Cliff Lucas.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Memorials may be made in Jane Owen Pope’s name to the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.