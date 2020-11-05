Jane Alderman

Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:23pm

Jane Alderman, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Jackson.

Funeral services were Monday, May 11, 2020, graveside at Parkway Cemetery

No public visitation is planned.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Kosciusko, a homemaker and former bookkeeper.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Tayne Leonard; grandson, Hayes Leonard; and one brother, Ed Bingham; six nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Gwen Weeks Bingham; her husband, Dwight

Hodges and Paul Alderman.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

