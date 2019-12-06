James Michael Latham, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Parkway Cemetery. Bro. Will Anderson will officiate.

He was a member of the South Huntington Church of Christ. He worked in Miami for over 24 years and over three years for Southern Vital Records.

Survivors include his sister, Brenda (Randy) Quattlebaum of Flora; brother, Franklin Joseph Thorpe of Canton; three nieces, Alicia Thrasher, Melanie Huddleston, and Amy Parr; one nephew, Frankie Joe Thorpe; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Colton Thorpe, Addy Huddleston, Ivy Huddleston, Rachel Parr, Jon Parr, Wyatt Thrasher, Alysha Thrasher, and Ashley Thrasher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Thorpe and Stella Rasberry Thorpe.

Memorials may be made to Grace House in Jackson, MS.

