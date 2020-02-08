James L. Overstreet, Jr., 93, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on July 26, 2020, in his home.

Leland was born in Attala County, MS, on April 30, 1927, to Etta Williams and James L. Overstreet, Sr.

He graduated in 1945 from the Big Black Special Consolidated High School in Kilmichael, MS, and was drafted into the US Army in November of that year. Upon completion of basic training, he was stationed in Germany for the remainder of his service.

After his discharge from the Army in 1947, Leland moved to Memphis, TN, and attended Draughon's Business School where he earned a degree in accounting. He worked in the office of The National Cash Register Co. (NCR) from 1949 until his retirement in 1990, and then worked part-time at H&R Block for several years.

In 1949, Leland married the love of his life, Evelyn (Polly) Grice. They were blessed with children, Deborah Overstreet Hadd (Pat) and James Phillip Overstreet (Denise); grandchildren, Michael Overstreet (Mary), Nikki Hadd Gray (Troy), Derek Overstreet, Aaron Bryant, and Steven Burkholder (Angie); and, great-grandchildren, Julia, Logan, Taylor, Nathaniel, Alyssa, and Wesley.

Leland was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his step-father, William Floyd Austin; and, his brothers, Jean and Roy Overstreet, and Ernest Austin.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Gail Grice Carpenter (Dewayne).

Mynatt Funeral Home is in charge of preparation in Knoxville. Oliver Funeral Home in Winona, MS, will handle the graveside service at the Winona Garden of Memory at a later date.

To celebrate Leland's life, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Pat Summitt Foundation or to your favorite charity in his name.