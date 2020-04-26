James Franklin "Frank" McClellan died Saturday April 18, 2020.

He was born November 17, 1940, to the family of Kyle and Christine McClellan in Sallis, MS. He attended Sallis Elementary and graduated from McAdams High School. Frank chose to continue his studies with a combined total of six years between Holmes Junior College and Delta State University. He received his Bachelor, Masters, and Specialist degrees in Education.

Frank had a love for sports and played football. He coached football in McAdams, MS, prior to coming to Barton, AR, in 19 70. He left Barton for a year in 1980 to coach in Durant, MS. After the year, he returned to Barton where he led the school to unprecedented success. His 367 wins are more than any coach in state history. The Barton Bears won a record 63 straight games in the late 1980's, and once totaled 111 straight regular season wins with him as their coach before his 2005 retirement. He was a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.

In 1963, Frank married his high school sweetheart, Judith Armstrong. They were blessed in life with four children and the joys of seeing them mature to begin families of their own.

At the young age of 12, Frank accepted Christ as his personal Saviour. He was baptized in 1952 at the age of 12, becoming a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church in Sallis, MS. For the last 62 years, he has been a faithful member of the Lexa Methodist Church and at one time held the position of Lay Leader.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Judith McClellan; and son, Frank McClellan Jr.; grandson, Samuel McClellan; and brother, Curtis McClellan.

He is survived by sons, Scott McClellan and wife, Krista, of Dothan, AL, Brad McClellan and wife, Susan, of Sara, MS; daughter, LeAnn Pettie and husband ,Brian, of Bono, AR; brother, Liary McClellan; sister, Janie Buford; grandchildren, Aniston, Graham, Garrett McClellan, Meri-Bradley McClellan and Slade Pettie.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, we will not be posting service dates and times.

The family requests memorials be made to Coach McClellan Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 97, Barton, AR 72312, Reference Coach McClellan Scholarship.