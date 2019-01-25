James Barry Sills, born in Kosciusko, MS, and long-time Baton Rouge resident, passed away after a lengthy illness in his Denham Springs home on January 23, 2019, at the age of 79.

Born October 8, 1939, he married and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bettye Sue Worrell Sills originally of Durant, MS.

He was a great father and is survived by daughters, Lori Sills Biscaglia of Atlanta, Lesli Sills Bolner (Jonathan) of Hammond and their children, Isabel Bolner and Jackson Bolner. Also surviving is son, Jeff Barry Sills (Tammy) of Port Allen and their children, Ashley Sills Wall (Ranger) and Michael Sills. He is also survived by sister, Gayle Sills Noel (Bruce) of Atlanta.

The son of Allen Leslie Sills and Lucille Hannah Sills, he worked in the family business in Kosciusko, MS, the Sills Tractor Company specializing in Massey Ferguson Tractors.

He served in the Mississippi Air National Guard from 1962 to 1968. Following graduation from Mississippi State University, he dedicated many years of service to the Hyster Forklift Company working with industry surrounding Baton Rouge. His favorite interests were old cars, music, dogs and restored antiques which his children received as gifts. He was a member of the Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge since 1975, where he served as an usher for most of that time.

Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge Friday, January 25, 2019, beginning a noon and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. A brief service will be held at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS, on Sunday, January 27, 2019, with visitation starting at noon and a service beginning at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Kosciusko City Cemetery.