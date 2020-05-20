James Alan Roby

Surrounded by family, James Alan “Jimmie” Roby went peacefully to his heavenly home on May 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born in Kosciusko, MS, on November 10, 1927, and was the son of the late Clara McCool Roby and Shelby William Roby, Sr.

He graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1945 and joined the Navy that same year to serve in WWII. He left for boot camp at the U. S. Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, on June 23, 1945, his mother’s birthday, and was later stationed at Camp Shumaker in Pleasanton, CA. He served as Seaman 1st Class D6, USNR until his honorable discharge in 1947. After his military service, he entered Mississippi State University in 1947, living in Old Main Dormitory. While at MSU he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and two honorary business fraternities, Phi Eta Sigma and Chi Lambda Rho. He married Tinnie Jennings of Kosciusko on November 16, 1947, and was blessed to celebrate 60 years of marriage in 2007, prior to her death in 2008.

He graduated from MSU in January 1950, with a degree in Business Administration. With his educational background, bright smile and people skills, he entered the field of sales in April 1950, with his first sales position being with the Carnation Company in Greenwood. He gained much sales experience in the 50’s with the Kosciusko Implement Company (1952), Alabama Potato Service (Birmingham, 1953), Columbus Canning (1954), and McNeese Medical (Jackson, 1957), prior to joining Bedsole Medical (Mobile) in 1958, where he spent the remainder of his professional medical sales career. He was a leading sales representative with Bedsole and a mentor to many sales associates throughout the years in the medical sales profession. Bedsole was later acquired by Henry Schein, where he continued his last two years of his medical sales career, retiring in April 2000, after a total of 43 years in medical sales. He had fond memories of his time at Bedsole with many special sales associates, loyal customers and dedicated physicians who remained close, dear friends after retirement. Some of his special memories of Bedsole included monthly sales meetings in Mobile and deep sea fishing trips with bountiful catches of red snapper and Spanish mackeral and dozens of oysters on the half shell at the original Wintzell’s in Mobile. He especially enjoyed his last visit to Wintzell’s with his daughter, Ginger, in May 2019, where they met his long-time friend and sales buddy, Johnny Locklar and his wife, Hilda, for lunch.

At the time of his death, he was one of the longest living members of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko. He arrived at church early each Sunday to greet all entering the church from his “claimed” spot on the pew by the sanctuary entrance. After retirement, he spent cherished time traveling with Ginger, his only child, to some of her professional meetings throughout the country. He also enjoyed fishing for bream or blue gill at the Kosciusko Country Club when the opportunity arose. He took pride in keeping his yards perfectly groomed at both his personal residence and rental properties with no trace of twig or needle after each storm. After retirement, he became even more tech savy, researching and learning the latest advances in technology through the acquisition and use of televisions, phones, cameras, and computers. He relished his time with his grandsons who would share the most recent technological updates with him at family gatherings. His research and compilation of the Kosciusko football team photographs resulted in an archived collection from the 1940’s through the 1960’s which he generously shared with respective classes. He was active in the Kosciusko Computer Club and the Doug Colston Men’s Coffee Group where he remained connected with many special friends throughout the years.

He was a beloved dad, grandad, great grandad, husband, brother, son, and friend to many. Friends, family, and professional colleagues had the utmost respect for him, describing him as loyal, hardworking, dedicated, tenacious, persevering, meticulous, sentimental, and loving.

Survivors include Virginia Leigh “Ginger” Roby Daniels, and husband, Reverend John Dennis Daniels, Madison; four grandsons: Samuel Jonathan “Sam” Daniels, Atlanta, GA; Christopher Paul “Chris” Daniels and wife Victoria, Fitzgerald, GA; John Dennis “Den” Daniels, II and wife, Amy, Alexandria, VA; John Wesley “Wes” Daniels and wife, LeAnn, Macon, GA; and six great- grandchildren, Sydney, Jonathan, Clair, William, Lyndon and Aiden. He is also survived by Shelby William Roby, Jr., his only brother, of Kosciusko, a sister-in-law Shirley Jennings Skipper of Brandon and twelve nieces and ten nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tinnie Virginia Jennings Roby, and his parents, Clara McCool Roby and Shelby William Roby, Sr.

The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Browning, Dr. Kathy Gregg, LeKeisha Williams, his caregiver in Madison, and staff of Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland including Dr. Geri Ann Houston, Kelsey Clark, Linda Carson, and John Anderson for providing for his care during the last several months. The family also extends a special thank you to Diane Manse, caregiver in Kosciusko.

Pallbearers will be John Dennis “Den” Daniels, II, Christopher Paul Daniels, Samuel Jonathan Daniels, James Wesley Daniels, Kevin Roby, Stephen Cheek, Wayne Heilbronner, Tommy Tucker, Jr., and Dr. Greg Browning. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bit Belk, Drew Chandler, Tom Wasson, Raymond Jackson, Bill Mitchell, Jimmy Chasteen, Jimmy Atwood, Mark Jennings, Charlie Davis, and Johnny Locklar.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery, 904 South Huntington Street in Kosciusko.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Kosciusko, Mississippi State University, Wounded Warriors, and the American Heart Association.

