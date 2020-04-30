Izella Brewer Morris, 100, passed away on Apr. 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1919, in Rogers, Arkansas, to Josephine Moon and George W. Brewer and graduated from Rogers High School.

Izella was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Kosciusko, where she taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday school, was involved with the youth group, and was a member of the Woman’s Missionary Union. As the first director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Kosciusko, she served her community in that capacity for several years. Izella also volunteered at the Natchez Trace Information Center, was a member of the Book Lovers Club, and spent many joyful days with her friends.

She was a warm, loving, and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always had a jar of her special Ranger cookies waiting on visitors. Izella was a skilled seamstress, an amazing cook and a creative artist who was well known for her beautifully decorated eggshell dioramas. One of her dioramas was even chosen to adorn the White House Christmas tree.

Izella is preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Morris; brothers, Charley G. Brewer and Loy W. Brewer. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Doug) Westmoreland, Martha (Paul) Schroeder, and Ken (Madeline) Morris; grandchildren, Sonja (Jim) Carlton, Sandy (Tim) Bowles, Scott Westmoreland, Geof (Sue) Schroeder, Nicole (Keith) Lindsley, Davin (Webster) Ford, and Claire (Michael) Boler; and nine great-grandchildren.

Izella lived 100 wonderful years full of life and laughter and was able to celebrate her special birthday this past November with family and friends.

A family graveside burial will take place on Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020, in Kosciusko.