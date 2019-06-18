Irene Onufer Miller was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 24, 1924, to Stephen and Helen Herzak Onufer.

She was the fifth out of eight children. Her brothers and sisters were Joe, Mary, Johnny, Stephen, Anna, Julie, and Helen. All of her brothers and sisters preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Claude Tolliver Miller.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy McMullen of Madison, MS, and daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Roger Gravley of Wetumpka, AL; her grandchildren, Ben Mullen, Tolliver and Lindsay McMullen, John and Sarah Lanxon; and her great-grandchildren, Walker and Lily McMullen and Abby and Jade Lanxon, and Brittany Adams.

Irene was also a member of Springdale Baptist Church and an avid gardener who loved to sew, especially Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for children. You almost always saw her with a book in her hands.

She was a strong and independent woman. Some would call her feisty.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 13, 2019, graveside at Musselwhite Cemetery.