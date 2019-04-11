Infant Kierstyn Virginia Biggart

Kierstyn Virginia Biggart passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Graveside services will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Rev. William Kitchens will officiate. Jordan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Survivors include parents, Will and Kayron Biggart of Kosciusko, MS; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Doug Manseill, and Vickie and Ronnie Gentry all of Kosciusko, MS; maternal great-grandparents, Evelyn Moore and Kay and Bobby Gentry all of Kosciusko, MS. Numerous aunts and uncles, and a host of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Brenda and Will Otis Biggart; paternal great-grandparents, Lois and Jess Biggart and Grady and Hazel Murray; and maternal great-grandfather, Alex Ray Moore.

