Infant Emily Nicole Mathews

  • 369 reads
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 1:38pm

Graveside services for infant Emily Nicole Mathews will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Parkway Cemetery with Rev. Gary Jackson officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6, from noon until 1:45 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home.

She is survived by her mother, Ann Marie Mathews of Kosciusko; grandparents, Iris and Bobby Mathews of Kosciusko; aunts, Sarah (Justin) Weeks of Morton and Ann Margaret (Ken) Mullins of Cleveland; uncles, Brady Mathews of Kosciusko and Stephen (Michelle) Mathews of Bowling Green, KY; cousins, Kristen (Tim) Finney, Mason Weeks, Lindsey Mullins, Taylor (Rhani) Mathews, Trey Mullins; special friends, Shauna Rhodes and Brandon Rhodes; and her Nana, Catherine Mathews.

Pallbearers will be Bobby E. Mathews and Brady Mathews.

