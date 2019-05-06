Mrs. Ila Robinson Bouchillon died June 2, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice Home in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be at noon until service time at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at West Methodist Church in West, MS. Burial will be in the West Cemetery in West, MS.

Ila was born October 9, 1930, to Bessie Huffman Robinson and Ary Lafayette Robinson. She had been employed with Tylon and Hunter Engineer where she was the office manager. She had also served as treasurer at Durant Methodist Church. Ila was the most unselfish person always thinking of others first.

Survivors are sons, Paul Bouchillon and his wife Susan of Tupelo and Ralph Bouchillon of Durant; grandchildren, Mary Jennings Bouchillon, Richard Austin Bouchillon, Davis Robinson Bouchillon and Elizabeth Grace Bouchillon

Preceding her in death was her husband of 69 years, Horace "Peck" Bouchillon who died March 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Methodist Church P.O. Box 38, West, MS 39192 or West Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 114, West, MS 39192.