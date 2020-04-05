Hester Delores Goins, 84, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Attala Baptist Hospital in Kosciusko, MS.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Berea Cemetery in McCool, MS. Rev. Tommy Allen and Rev. Tony Black will be officiating.

Mrs. Goins was born on March 19, 1936, in Mobile, AL. Mrs. Goins was a member of Berea Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Ethel Chapter.

She is survived by her son, John (Tece) Goins; brother, Harold Dover Gurley, of Mobile, AL; sisters, Eva Doris Holsenbeck, of Millagevelle, GA, Aquilla Moorer of Semmes, AL, Carolyn Gurley Trehern of Ethel, MS, and Teresa Josie Gipson of Fort Morgan, AL; grandchildren, Madison (Ryan) Goins Taylor, Lainey (Eddie) Goins Plunkett, Hannah Grace Goins, Raegan Goins, and Sarah Beth Goins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Goins; parents, John Keith Gurley and Ruby Myrtle Horn Gurley; and daughter, Frances Goins.

Pallbearers are Ryan Taylor, Eddie Plunkett, Daniel Armstrong, Jeff Trehern, B.B. Trehern, and Hunter Trehern.