Henry Coyt Lawrence, 85, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation is Tuesday April 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko with burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Coyt is survived by his sons, Henry C. (Sonny) Lawrence, Jr., David Lawrence and Daniel Lawrence (Tammi); his daughters, Debbie Lawrence and Jeannie Weaver (Matthew); his grandchildren, Richard Lawrence, Amy French (Lee), Merrianne Donley, Kimberly Lawrence, Marlie Farrar (Joe) and Adam Weaver; his great-grandchildren, Caleb Lawrence, Eli French, Emmalyn French, Edwin Donley and Lenora Donley.

Coyt was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He was retired from Taylor Machine Works. He was involved with the Zama Water Association for 30 plus years. He was chief of the Zama Volunteer Fire Department. He was one of four of the founding members of the Zama Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorcy Lawrence; his parents, Iona and Sudie Pearl Lawrence; brother, Morgan Hoyt Lawrence; granddaughter Kimberly Diane Lawrence; and grandson, Jason Lawrence.

Pallbearers will be Adam Weaver, Caleb Lawrence, Eli French, Lee French, Joe Farrar, and Doug Lawrence.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Zama Volunteer Fire Department.

