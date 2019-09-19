Helen Power

Helen Virginia Power passed away on September 8, 2019.

She was born on February 7, 1933 at Kosciusko, MS, to Annie Kate Wasson Power and Oliver Kenneth Power, Sr.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women and a master’s in Education from Mississippi State University. Miss Power spent her career as an educator in elementary schools and was a long-time member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. She taught at several Jackson Public Schools including McWillie Elementary, where she was named the Outstanding Young Educator of the Year for Mississippi.

A woman of great faith and compassion, Miss Power was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko and also attended First Presbyterian Church of Jackson. She supported many organizations that serve children or protect animals and was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and a variety of civic clubs in Kosciusko.

Survivors include sisters, Jane Power Rogers and Elsie Power Jones Sturtevant; and a host of nieces, nephews and their children.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to French Camp Academy or Batson Children’s Hospital.

Services are provided on September 21 by Jordan Funeral Home with graveside committal at 10 a.m. at Parkway Cemetery and funeral service at 11 am at First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko.

The family will receive visitors at the church before the service.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.