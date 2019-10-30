Helen Kelly McCool Middleton, 99, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019, at the Bee Hive Assisted Living in Louisville, MS.

The going home service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Kosciusko, MS. It will be preceded by two hours of visitation at the church. Interment will be at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Gwin; daughter, Cheryl; sister, Doralyn Simpson; parents, Lillian and Clarence McCool; great granddaughter, Hannah Suzanne Farquhar; and great grandson, John David Iverstine.

Helen Kelly attended Hillman College and Mississippi Southern (USM). She married Gwin Middleton in 1941. They were blessed with four children: Lynne Garner (Ed) of Lake Wales FL, Cheryl Ford (Tom) of Columbus, Betty Triplett (Mike) of Louisville, and Tommy Middleton (Karen) of Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves 12 cherished grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Samuel Hammond DAR, Book Lovers and New Century Club of Kosciusko. In retirement, she worshipped in her hometown church, First Baptist Kosciusko. After relocating to Louisville, she worshipped with dear friends at First Baptist Louisville until her death.

She answered the call to the ministry with her husband in 1950. She considered her role as a minister’s wife as her calling. With joy she taught Sunday School for 45 years and was a faithful soprano in every church choir. She loved the Lord and loved serving Him in many locations and spoke often of wonderful memories of people with whom they served.

In retirement she was always a staunch supporter of her pastors. She was a perfect example of the motto “Bloom Where God Plants You”.

She has always been mindful of Jesus’ command on missions as expressed in Matthew 28:19-20. When writing her check to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for foreign missions recently, she made the remark: “Just think. I can sit right here in this assisted living and still be a part of sending the gospel all over the world.”

Contributions may be made to the mission program in your place of worship, Gideon International, or French Camp.

To paraphrase Paul’s words, “We thank our God for every remembrance of her.”

Her favorite scripture was Proverbs 3: 5,6.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the tender, loving care given her by the Louisville Nursing Home, Beehive Homes of Philadelphia and Louisville, and the many faithful friends who surrounded her with love and laughter.

Online condolences may be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.