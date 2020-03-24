Harry Cole Proctor

  • 268 reads
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 10:54pm

Harry Cole Proctor, 82, passed away Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko. 

Graveside services were Monday, Mar. 23, at Carson Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell officiated, and a special cousin, Mike Johnson, shared a few memories.

He was a member of Carson Ridge Baptist Church. He was loved by everyone that knew him and his nieces and nephews were like brothers and sisters to him.

Survivors include his sisters, Talitha (Joe) Douglas of Kosciusko and Bettye Vandiver of Ethel, and her husband, Jim, who passed away in December; four nieces and four nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Brooks and Edna Mae Cole Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Black.

Pallbearers were Mike Johnson, Ken Douglas, Jimmy Vandiver, Tim Vandiver, Buddy Black and Scott West. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Carson Ridge Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

Opinion:

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Flashbacks 032620
Behavior during pandemic angers
Living in a ‘stay at home’ world
Call first
Flashbacks 031920

Obituaries

Harry Cole Proctor
Harry Cole Proctor, 82, passed away Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko. 
Linda Diane Simpson Harman
Alice Pauline ‘Polly’ Leslie
Janie Taylor Clark
Infant Emily Nicole Mathews
Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Bell

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I