Harry Cole Proctor, 82, passed away Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko.

Graveside services were Monday, Mar. 23, at Carson Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell officiated, and a special cousin, Mike Johnson, shared a few memories.

He was a member of Carson Ridge Baptist Church. He was loved by everyone that knew him and his nieces and nephews were like brothers and sisters to him.

Survivors include his sisters, Talitha (Joe) Douglas of Kosciusko and Bettye Vandiver of Ethel, and her husband, Jim, who passed away in December; four nieces and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Brooks and Edna Mae Cole Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Black.

Pallbearers were Mike Johnson, Ken Douglas, Jimmy Vandiver, Tim Vandiver, Buddy Black and Scott West. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Carson Ridge Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.