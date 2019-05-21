Harold F. Payton

Tue, 05/21/2019 - 9:43am

Harold F. Payton, 82, passed away Saturday, May 18, at his daughter’s residence.

Visitation was Monday, May 20, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services are at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.

Mr. Payton was a retired farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Nell Payton; son, Charles Payton and one brother.

Mr. Payton is survived by his daughter, Deborah Tavares (Horace); two sons, Gary Payton (Becky) and Dwayne Payton (Tonya); grandchildren, Tara, Trey, Tessa, Andrew, Korey, Emily, Skyler, Casey; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Jadin, Kenzie, Easton, Layton, Bentlee, Halyn.

