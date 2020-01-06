Harold Douglas Graham, 87, of McCool, passed away May 31, 2020, at Diversa Care of Eupora.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at McCool Cemetery. Rev. Doyle Mitchell will officiate.

Mr. Graham was a member of Liberty Hill United Methodist Church. He was a retired factory worker.

He is survived by sons, John K. (Lynda) Graham and Harold W. (Suzanne) Graham; grandchildren, Allen, Pamela, Melissa, Dennis and Logan; numerous great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are parents, John Henry and Floye Geneva Biggers Graham; wife, Gloria Jean Black Graham; sisters, Martha McCool, Lucille Kirkpatrick, Johnnie McCrory, Sue Sartain, Neva Jardine; brother, Jackie Graham.

Pallbearers are Roy McCrory, John McCrory, Shane Black, Allen Chandler, Logan Graham and Adam Simpson.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.