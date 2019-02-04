Mrs. Gladys Jean Rowell Sims, 79, of McCool, passed away April 1, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the McCool Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Matt Steed will officiate.

Mrs. Sims was a member of McCool Baptist Church. She retired from the Hosiery Mill.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Angel) Sims, Stacey (Misty) Sims; daughters, Terri Jean Dempsey, Kim (Franky) Burchfield; brothers, Billy Joe Rowell, Jimmy (Tootsie) Rowell; sister, Elizabeth Ann Brock; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Robert and Jenny Rowell; husband, Samuel Mac Sims; son, Tony Mac Sims; brothers, Bobby Rowell and Charles Rowell.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Sims, Jeremy Blaine, Aaron Blaine, Hunter Dempsey, Paul Brock and Tommy Jackson. Honorary pallbearers David Fancher, Willie Mac Blaine, Mickey Landrum, Mac Anthony Sims, Kane Jackson and Austin Burchfield.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.