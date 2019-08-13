Gladys Estelle Steen

Funeral services for Gladys Estelle (Fultz) Steen, 88, will be held at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS at 11 a.m. on  Thursday, August 15. Visitation is from 9 a.m until service time. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery in Montgomery County.

Officiating ministers are Rev. Donald Self, assisted by Rev. Doyle Mitchell.

Mrs. Steen, a resident of Attala County, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 13, following a short illness. She was born in Carroll County and spent most of her life in Attala and Holmes Counties.

Mrs. Steen is survived by a son, Mike Steen and wife Carolyn of Kosciusko; daughter, Denise Storey Home and husband, Wayne of Kosciusko; brother Marvin Fultz of Memphis; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friend, Billy Cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Steen.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

