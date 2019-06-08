Gina Elrod, 63, passed away Sunday, August 4, at her residence.

Funeral Services are at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Free Trade Church of God in Carthage, MS. Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. at Free Trade Church of God.

Gina is survived by her husband, Reggie Elrod; her mother, Frances Stuber; daughters, Candy Coghlan and Niki Hancock (Wade); son, Tanner Elrod (Stephanie; and four grandchildren, Paislee, Ashlun, Makinli, and Thomas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Trahan.

