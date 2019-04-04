Gerald Miller

Gerald Allen Miller, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Marvin Chapel Cemetery. Rev. David Cook will officiate and Rev. Johnny Watkins will assist.



He was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church. He worked as the custodian for the United States Postal Service in Carthage.



Survivors include his son, David Miller of Kosciusko; three grandchildren, Sabrina (Jake) Reed, Selena Miller, and Clint Miller; one great-grandson, Wyatt Allen Reed; and two brothers, Donald (Paula) Miller of Kosciusko and Fred (Ladene) Miller of Pearl.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette Alexander and Velma Duncan Miller; and a brother, Carlton Miller.



Pallbearers will be Larry Miller, Clint Miller, Jake Reed, Zackary Knight, Dennis Duncan, and Edward Duncan.



