Gerald Brown Jones, known to most as “Joe,” died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Sallis. He was 69 years old. Joe was born August 12, 1950, to Eva Dee Brown Jones and Hugh Gerald Jones. He was a lifelong resident of the Zemuly community in Attala County. He was married to Velma Johnson Jones and they were blessed with four children.

He was a graduate of McAdams High School and received degrees from Mississippi State University in Education and Counseling. He was a rehabilitation counselor in Carthage for 16 years with Mississippi Allied Enterprises and managed a manufacturing plant in Thomastown for several years. He was also a high school football referee.

After his father’s health declined, he returned to the farm, which was his work and love. His love of cattle and respect for God’s land kept him there the rest of his life. He was active in the community, always ready to help friends and strangers alike.

He was a member of the Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church and a commissioner of the Attala County Soil and Water Conservation board. He was active in the state meetings and attended many field trips out of state.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Velma; children, Valerie (Marc) Lepard of Kosciusko, Cheryl (Stephen) Cooper of Brandon, Bradley (Jordan) Jones of Madison, Stacy (Caroline) Jones of Davis, California. Five grandchildren: Colby Cooper, Alexis Lepard, Breanna Cooper, Kirsten Lepard and Brooks Jones. He is also survived by his Aunt Dorothy Belle Brown Harmon.

Joe was a good man, loved by family and friends. He will be missed by all here on earth but is enjoying his heavenly home, hearing God say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Services were held at Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church on June 22, at noon with burial in the church cemetery. Reverend Billy Frazure officiated.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Fund.