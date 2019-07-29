Gerald B. Odom

Gerald B. Odom, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Attala Baptist Hospital in Kosciusko, MS. 

Funeral services were Saturday, July 27, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Center Cemetery in Kosciusko. 

Gerald is survived by one daughter, Tracy Sanders (Lamar); and one son, Scott Odom (Cassie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Claudie Mae Pinkard; and one brother, Robert Earl Odom.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edna Odom, sister, Nelda Phillips and one brother, Charles Noble Odom.

Gerald served in the United States Army and was also a retired mechanical contractor.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

