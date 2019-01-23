Our loving and sovereign Lord called Gene Staton Barlow home on January 22, 2019. He died peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Gene was born on November 18, 1943, to Harold Eugene Barlow and Rose Mary Beard Barlow in Muskogee, Oklahoma. In the following months, his father was killed in Normandy, France, which instilled a lifelong desire to study World War II history.



During his growing up years, many great summers were spent visiting his adoring grandparents, Mrs. James Beard of Lake Providence, Louisiana, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank D. Barlow of Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Gene actively participated in the Boy Scouts earning the Eagle Scout Award. He attended Millsaps College and graduated in 1966 from the University of Tennessee Dental School.



On June 15, 1969, Gene and Mimi Chilcutt were joined in marriage and of that union a precious daughter was born, Virginia. She was always so loved and adored by her father. For 52 years, Gene practiced dentistry in the Pearl/Brandon area, where he treated many devoted patients who became like family to him. As one dentist friend said recently, "He really cared for his patients."



Gene was past President of the Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow, Jackson Dental Study Group and the Jackson Dental Society. He was also a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jackson for many years.



Gene is survived by his wife, Mimi; daughter, Jenny; sisters, Rosemary McInnis of Ridgeland and Myrt (Larry) Smith of Hattiesburg; sister-in-law, Ginger Steadman of Jackson; nieces, Kimberly (Peter) Robertson of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lauren (Nathan) Monday of Franklin, TN; nephew, B.T. (Tiffany) Steadman of Madison.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene Barlow and Rose Mary Barlow McInnis; and step-father, Louis Scott McInnis.



Visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral services are scheduled at the church on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko at 2 p.m.



Pallbearers will be B. T. Steadman, Dr. Larry Smith, Dr. Jo Joseph, Charles Beard, William Warren, and Henry Griffin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS, 39745, or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.