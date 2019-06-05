Genay Phillips

Genay Phillips, 82 passed May 5, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care Home.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Center Baptist Church with burial to follow at Center Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon at the Church.

Genay is survived by her brother,s Gerald B. Odom and Robert Earl Odom; one sister, Claudie Mae Pinkard; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M T Phillips; son, Marion Claude Phillips; an infant daughter; and her parents, Ernest Odom and Edna Mildred Odom.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

