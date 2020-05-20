Gay Nell Hawkins Hunt, 86, died on May 4, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be announced later. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Hunt, of Weir; daughters, Lisa Porter Algood of Weir and Diane Porter Sills and husband, Marc, of Thomastown; grandchildren, Lindsey Herring and husband, Aaron, Briana Doster and husband, David, and Dalton Whitehead and fiancée, Anna; and great-grandchildren, Isaac Herring, Owen Herring, and John Doster.

She was preceded in death by parents, L.D. and Mary Bell Worrell Hawkins; brother, William Hawkins; and sister, Maureen Keyes.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.