It is with grieving hearts that the family of Gary Coleman Cheek, Sr., of Kosciusko announces his passing on January 3, 2019, at 74 years of age.

Gary was the son of the late J. C. and Frances Cheek. He is survived by his wife Tina; daughter, Kim Myer and husband Chris; son, Cole Cheek and wife, Amanda; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Mitchell, and Kaleigh Myer and Magdalene Cheek. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry Cox, Joe and wife, Harriet, Hollis and wife, Sarah, Stephen and wife, Sherrie; sisters, Carol Simmons-Cheek, and Marie Harmel and husband, Donald; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gary portrayed a deep faith in Christ as a member of First United Methodist Church. He often acted in its Passion Play, served as an usher, and taught Sunday school classes. He possessed an adamant love of family and attended many pageants, concerts, and sporting events of children and grandchildren. Gary remained a pillar of support for his family throughout the length of his lifetime and received the Father of the Year Award for Attala County.

Gary was a proud soldier in the Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War in 1968 and 1969 earning commendations for valor and heroism. He received two Purple Hearts for being wounded in combat and the Presidential Unit Citation (Navy) for Heroism from Richard Nixon. He is remembered by family and friends for living according to the tenants and lessons learned as a veteran and imprinted by the Corps.

After leaving the Marines and completing a Bachelors degree at Mississippi State University, he settled in Greenpond, SC, during the 1970s and 1980s, then returned to Kosciusko in 1991. There, he worked at the Cheek Company and later co-founded Square Deal Builders with friend and colleague Barry Spears. In 2005, they won the Best in Mississippi Award for Remodeling of a Commercial Building for his renovation of the Old Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing and rebuilding furniture in his woodworking shop. He actively served as a Freemason in Trinity Lodge 88 of Attala County.

Gary passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at home. In life, he always said to put God and family first, a path he followed with unwavering devotion.

Visitation will be held at Culpepper Funeral Home at noon on Sunday, January 6, with services following at 2 p.m. The burial will follow at Parkway Cemetery.