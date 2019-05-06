Fredna Hood, 83, passed away Monday, May 27, at the Holmes count Care Center in Durant.

Funeral Services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko with burial to follow at North Union Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Fredna is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Henry (Jon); her son, James Hood, Jr.; one brother, Chester Sawyer; sisters Molly, Nancy Ann, Betty Jane and Wanda and two grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha) and Jared.

Fredna was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Jackson and retired from the state Board of Education.

She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Cleo Verleenie Risher Sawyer; her husband, James Hood; son, Keith and a sister, Gloria.