Louis Franklin “Frank” Hurst, 77, of Kosciusko, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2020, at Baptist Hospital – Desoto.

He was born December 29, 1942, in Amory, MS, to the late Louis and Annie Dewdrop Hurst. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy, and his sisters, Barbara and Betty.

Frank was a retired boilermaker and heavy equipment truck driver.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Puckett Hurst; son, Tim Davis; and grandchildren, Nichole and Tad.

Graveside services with burial following were Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the New Hope Cemetery in Attala County with Bro. Terrell Mayo officiating.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.