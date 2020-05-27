Frances Mae Bryant Thompson, 92, passed away May 1, 2020, at the Attala County Nursing Home in Kosciusko.

A graveside service was held Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. in Parkway Cemetery, Kosciusko, with Elihue Thompson officiating.

Frances was born on March 30, 1928, in Newbern, Tennessee, to William A. and Margaret E Bryant. She moved to Kosciusko in 1934 with her family. She graduated from Kosciusko High School in May 1946 and married Elihue M. Thompson on June 1, 1946. Frances was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother before she began working. She worked in accounting at J.C. Penney, Superior Coach/Sheller Globe and was business manager at Magnolia Bible College. Frances was a member of the S. Huntington St. Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Miriam Thompson Dendy (Jim), Marsha Thompson Simmons (Larry) and Elihue M. Thompson (Phyllis); nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elihue Thompson; her parents, William & Margaret Bryant; and her brother, Farris Bryant.

Due to the current pandemic, we are unable to have a memorial service at this time. Only her immediate family attended the graveside service, and a “Celebration of Life” service to be planned at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.