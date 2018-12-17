Florence Ellen Barrett Burkes Jones

Mon, 12/17/2018 - 1:14pm

Mrs. Jones was born Florence Ellen Barrett on March 24, 1933. She was born in the Zama community as the daughter of Ed “Ned” Holmes Barrett & Nina Barrett.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Patricia Margaret Mangrum

Patricia Margaret Mangrum, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Garden City... READ MORE

Florence Ellen Barrett Burkes Jones
Allie D. Foster Jackson
Patricia Margaret Mangrum
Sandy Spears Slade
George Kincaid