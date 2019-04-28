Ms. Farrell Vaughan Fulgham passed away Friday April 26, 2019, in Jackson.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Enon Cemetery in Ackerman, MS. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Culpepper Funeral Home and also after 9 a.m. on Monday until service time.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Nail (Andy) and her son, Calvin Fulgham; two brothers, Layne Vaughan (Norma) and Charles Vaughan (Joan); one sister, Sue Long (Bob); and five grandchildren.

Ms. Fulgham was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt, and her son, Gary Fulgham.

She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church and a retired Secretary.

For online condolences visit Culpepperfuneralhome.com.