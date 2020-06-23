Evelyn Threet Howard, 86, passed away June 21, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation was 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Rev. Carl Prewitt officiated.

She loved animals and the blues. She also loved her grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include her sons, Stan (Pam) Howard, Brad (Lea) Howard and Bart Howard; daughters, Elizabeth (Tim) Pepper and Machelle (Brian) Hinton; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim P. Howard; three sisters; three brothers; three half-sisters and three half-brothers.

Pallbearers were Patrick Howard, Hunter Howard, Brett Hinton, Bobby Taylor, Brian Hinton and Allen Pepper. Honorary pallbearer was Evan Howard.

Memorials may be made to the Community Animal Rescue and Adoptions, 960 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 or Animal Rescue Fund of MS, 395 Mayes Street, Jackson, MS 39213.

