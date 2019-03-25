Evelyn Pettit McCool Cannata, 95, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Butch Bell and Charles Odom will officiate.

She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. She loved her church, where she gladly served others. She had a cheerful heart and served until she became ill. She was an apartment manager in Houston, TX, for various apartment complexes until retirement in the early 1980s. She returned to Attala County where she was a homemaker and loved to care for her family and helped her sisters when they got sick. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews that affectionately called her “Aunt Ebbie.” She was also known as “Nonnie” to her grandkids and their friends.

Survivors include her husband, Anthony C. Cannata of Kosciusko; daughters, Carole (Bill) Rodger of Houston, TX, Jean Clair (Brent) Johnson of Greenville, and Bettye (Tony) Johnson of Kosciusko; son, Kenneth H. (Cynthia) McCool of Cleveland; step-son, Tony (Toni) Cannata of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Houston C. McCool; five brothers; two sisters; and her parents, Adam Pettit and Sarah Wheeless Pettit.

Pallbearers will be Brent Johnson, Tony Johnson, Bill Rodger, Adam Johnson, Michael McCool, Keith Rodger, Jimmy Pettit, and Ralph Pettit, Jr.

She would say “Remember me with a smile and laughter for that is the way I’ll remember you. For if you remember me with tears, please don’t remember me at all.”

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.