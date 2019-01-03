Eunice Strawbridge

  • 78 reads
Fri, 03/01/2019 - 1:57pm

Mrs. Eunice Strawbridge, 85, of Richland, passed away February 28, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.

Mrs. Strawbridge was a member of Richland Baptist Church; she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, Dan (Elaine) Strawbridge and Ray Strawbridge; grandchildren, Martin, Stephanie, Sarah; great-grandchild, Kinsley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, D.M. and Ellen Simmons; husband, James Strawbridge; brothers, Ralph, Riley and Jerry Simmons.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Mattie Coleman

Mattie Coleman, 91, stepped into eternity February 24, 2019 in Pearland, Texas. 

Eunice Strawbridge
Marjorie Campbell Lindsay
Eugene Daniel Ellis
Marjorie Campbell Lindsay
Brenda Jean McCool Townsend

Lifestyles

Community calendar 022819

McElwain and Cook named Queen and King of the 2019 Junior Auxiliary charity ball

Birding program presented at library
Flashbacks 022819
Church calendar 022819
Community calendar 022119
Church calendar 022119