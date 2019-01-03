Mrs. Eunice Strawbridge, 85, of Richland, passed away February 28, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.

Mrs. Strawbridge was a member of Richland Baptist Church; she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, Dan (Elaine) Strawbridge and Ray Strawbridge; grandchildren, Martin, Stephanie, Sarah; great-grandchild, Kinsley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, D.M. and Ellen Simmons; husband, James Strawbridge; brothers, Ralph, Riley and Jerry Simmons.

