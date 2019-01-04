Mr. Eugene Baker, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family.

Baker was born in Ethel, Mississippi, to Van Baker and Mary Helen Adams. He was raised in Ethel and Mendenhall, Mississippi, by his two aunts, Jane Drake and Lela Miller.

Baker graduated from Harper High School in Mendenhall, Mississippi, in May of 1959.

Baker enlisted in the US Army in 1960. While in the Army, he served as a helicopter medic in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally valorous actions on 23 October 1965 while serving as a medical airman during an aeromedical evacuation mission in the Republic of Vietnam. He also received The Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight in Vietnam in June of 1966. Baker received five Air Medals for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces of the Republic of Vietnam during 1965 and 1966.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Baker attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Subsequently, Baker moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he was employed as a mail supervisor for the United States Post Office for several years. During this timeframe, Baker also remained active in the US Army Reserves with the 325th General Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, for many years.

Baker also completed his Licensed Practical Nursing degree in Kansas City and worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center and other hospitals in addition to providing private duty nursing care.

Baker and his wife, Dr. Oneita Taylor, relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resided for 33 years. Baker received the Degree of Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma in May of 1996. He enjoyed investing in the stock market and financial planning. He also enjoyed participating in the Harper High School reunions in Mississippi, and his annual family reunions.

During the family reunions, Baker delighted in paying young student family members for good grades, as he believed strongly in the benefits of a good education.

Baker was known for his persistently optimistic attitude and quick wit.

Baker was preceded in death by his generous and loving aunts, Jane Drake and Lela Miller; his parents, Van Baker and Mary Helen Adams Ford; his two brothers, Lee Richmond and Kenneth Ford, and his sister, Martha Riley.

Baker is survived by his wife, Dr. Oneita Taylor of Tulsa; and his grown daughter, Angelia Robbins and son-in-law, Torrien Robbins of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Torrien II, Alexander James, Kaleb and Jocelyn; sister, Janella Porter and brother-in-law, Melvin Porter of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew, Rev. Robin Morgan and his wife, Amber of Kansas City, Missouri; and niece, Navy Chief Officer Javin Riley of San Diego, California; and many other nephews, nieces, and cousins, and a host of friends.

The family visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Winters

Funeral Home, 325 Fenwick Street, Kosciusko, Mississippi, with the memorial service to follow at noon at Winters Funeral Home. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery in Kosciusko, Mississippi, at 1 p.m. on April 6.