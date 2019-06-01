Elmer Mack Eckles

  • 121 reads
Sun, 01/06/2019 - 9:54pm

Mr. Elmer Mack Eckles, 96, of Sallis, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 5, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Cummins Cemetery in McAdams. Rev. Gene Richardson officiated.

Mr. Eckles was an Army Veteran serving during World War II. He retired from Frank Cadillac in Fort Worth, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Eckles; son, David (Linda) Eckles; daughters, Deborah (Ricky) Mullins, JoAnn (James) Burk; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Clyda Eckles; brothers, Harvey Eckles and Van Eckles; and grandson, Ronnie Vance.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Sheila Diane Brown

Ms. Sheila Diane Brown, 67, of McCool passed away January 2, 2019.

Services were held at... READ MORE

Elmer Mack Eckles
Gary Coleman Cheek, Sr.
Dickie Wren Dawson
Linda Carol Frazier
Paul Therrell