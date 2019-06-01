Mr. Elmer Mack Eckles, 96, of Sallis, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 5, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Cummins Cemetery in McAdams. Rev. Gene Richardson officiated.

Mr. Eckles was an Army Veteran serving during World War II. He retired from Frank Cadillac in Fort Worth, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Eckles; son, David (Linda) Eckles; daughters, Deborah (Ricky) Mullins, JoAnn (James) Burk; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Clyda Eckles; brothers, Harvey Eckles and Van Eckles; and grandson, Ronnie Vance.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.