Ellis Eugene Ables, 93, passed away at the Vaiden Community Living Center in Vaiden, MS, on Friday, April 24.

Born August 18, 1926, in Sallis, MS, to John Henderson Ables and Bessie Burrell Ables, Ellis served during WWII in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Seneasha United Methodist Church. Mr. Ables had been a business executive with Central Soya in Chattanooga, TN., for many years before retiring and moving back to the Goodman area in 1975. He and his wife Margie moved to Winona in 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Helen Ables Gregory and Bobbie Jean Ables Duncan.

Ellis is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margie Palmertree Ables; a brother, Doyle ( Delores) Ables of Ft. Payne, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

There are graveside services on Monday April 27, 2020, at the Seneasha Cemetery near Goodman, MS.