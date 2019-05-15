Elizabeth Ann (Russell) Carmichael, 78, of Davidson, North Carolina, passed away on May 6, 2019.

Ann was born in Kosciusko, on May 13, 1940, to the late Elizabeth Craft Russell and Allen (Buddy) Russell.

Ann graduated from Kosciusko High School and attended Holmes Jr. College. She then worked at AT&T in Jackson, at which time she met the love of her life, Brent Carmichael. The two were married on April 20, 1962. Among other places, they lived in Vicksburg; Rochester, Minnesota; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James Russell.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Carmichael; daughters, Melanie Gilmore and Sherri Rose; grandchildren, Brittany Munger, Stephen Gilmore, Brooke Gilmore, Brent Gilmore, Conor Rose, and Bailey Rose; great-grandchildren, Emma Munger and Haylee Munger.

Funeral services were held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center in Kosciusko, followed by a graveside service at Brister Cemetery. Friends and relatives were invited to gather afterward in the Thomas Craft room at the Mark Ricks Thornton Cultural Center for refreshments.

Memorial donations may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Brister Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Jordan Funeral Home, 845 Hwy 12 East, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.