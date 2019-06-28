Elizabeth Ann Cobb, 77, a homemaker, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Catherine's Village in Madison.

Services are at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Wilcox Chapel with Dan Gilchrist officiating. Burial will follow in the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Wilcox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Cobb was a native of Attala County and a member of Carthage Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Seth Cobb; father, Fred Anthony George, Sr. and mother, Beatrice Manderson; and brother, Fred A. "Freddie" George, Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Suzanne Byrd of Carthage, Sherry Bennett of Philadelphia, and Nan Elizabeth (Beth) Barham of Brandon; grandchildren, Allen Byrd, Adam Byrd, Austin Byrd, Jessica Bailey, Matthew Keith, Sydney Keith, and Reece Barham; and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are the grandsons and Austin Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.