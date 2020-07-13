Effie Dale Wallace, 87, passed away July 10, 2020, at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg.

Graveside services were Monday at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Rev. Warren Hunt officiated.

Effie was born in Attala County and raised in Kosciusko, MS, where she graduated from Kosciusko High School. She worked for South Central Bell as a telephone operator in the Kosciusko office until it closed. Then five years later, she worked in the Gulfport office until she moved to Jackson county.

Effie was of the Methodist faith and a lifelong Christian. She was always willing to help her family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Sherron Wallace Southworth of Houston, TX; two sons, Don Wallace of Gautier, MS, and Bart Wallace of Houston, TX.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Sauri and Christopher Robert Speakman; three great-grandchildren; and a number of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Upton Sisson Bowles and Evelyn Mae Jones Bowles; one sister, Sara Bowles; and one brother, Edward Bowles.

Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.