Mrs. Edna McBride Green, of West, MS, passed away at her home Friday Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by love.

She was born to the late Louise and Clyde McBride on March 5,1934. Mrs. Green is survived by Ruben Green, the love of her life and constant companion, and was married for 61 years. Mrs. Green is also survived by three daughters, who adore her, Kathy Moore (David) of Tyler, TX, Karen Green of Kosciusko, MS, and Tammy Harthcock( Otis) of Florence, MS. Mrs. Green is also survived by her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who were the absolute light of her life. Mrs. Green was born into a large family of strong-chartered and high-spirited individuals. She is survived by a brother, Ben McBride (Gail) of Oakland, TN: and sisters, Millie Mangrum (Kenneth) of Ethel, MS, Scarlett (Doll) Goss of Longview, TX, Jeanne Easley(Danny) of Little Rock, AR, and Vickie Weaver of Poplar Grove, AR.

She is preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. There was many things that brought pleasure to Mrs. Green’s life. She loved and truly cared about people and especially children. She showed that love in many ways such as raising fresh vegetables for the school cafeteria, volunteering for the church, lending a sympathetic ear, and sending cards with ice cream money to a child. Mrs. Green was full of life and enjoyed hard work. “Get busy” was her motto. In addition to the top priority of being a wife and mom, Mrs Green ran the school cafeteria and was a school volunteer. She recently worked at Petroleum Data Library in data processing and even during the last week of life was excited to add an oil and gas mud log to the website online data base. One of the last directives to us was to get busy and to pass it on to the next generation.

But the most important relationship in Mrs. Green’s life was Jesus. She loved her Lord and we look forward to seeing her again one day. Mrs. Green frequently used dancer emoji in her text messages, so we have no doubt that she is enjoying her freedom and is dancing with joy again in Heaven. Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2 to 3 p.m. with funeral services following at 3 p.m. at the church, with burial in the church cemetery.