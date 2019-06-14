After a long and blessed life, E. Flora "Flo" Green went to her heavenly home on June 11, 2019.

She joins her parents, Walter and Ella Green and her six siblings, H.T. Green, Sr., Oakley Green, Paul Green, David Green, Lottie G. Jacobs and Bessie G. Frost.

She joined her sister Lottie in 1943 in Meridian and began working at South Central Bell. There she made lifelong friends, always helping with their teas, retirement, and holiday parties. In 1979 she retired after 37 years of service. The one real downer while working there must have been the strike. It was cold and they walked the picket lines with no income.

Shortly after moving back to Kosciusko and the "Ole Home Place," she quickly adopted and immersed herself into the community. She belonged to numerous civic and service organizations. She volunteered at the local Natchez Trace Welcome Center, making fast friends with some of the travelers who routinely traveled through. She loved to share her delicious sour cream pound cakes with loved ones who were sick, having birthdays, or just anyone she thought needed one. She was blessed with the gift of hospitality as visiting pastors could attest. Many have shared a meal at her home or in a restaurant, maybe even resting up there before evening services. She was always ready to help with her loving caring spirit.

"Aunt Flo" — as everyone called her in later years — was a longtime member of Williamsville Independent Methodist Church after her move to Kosciusko, and very active until she became unable to attend. So often she wished she could go and see everyone and sit by "her" stained window. These beautiful stained windows were part of the church fundraisers.

Traveling was a fun past time for her, with Hawaii and Alaska being at the top of her list. She enjoyed many group tours throughout the states and there were also several rail trips with friends and also family cruises.

"Aunt Flo" leaves to cherish her memory, a niece, Deana Reese (Deroy), with whom she had a special bond. Miss Green also leaves a host of other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and, of course, her church family, many of whom helped make her life a little easier in later years when she couldn't drive any longer.

Memorials may be made to Williamsville Independent Methodist Church or your favorite charity.

