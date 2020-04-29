Dr. Marty Myers, DMD

William Martin Myers, II, 65, passed away April 28, 202,0 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, while surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Mike Myers will officiate.

He was born in Kosciusko, MS, where he was a lifetime member of the Kosciusko First Baptist Church. After attending Mississippi College, he graduated from University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry in 1981. He began practicing dentistry alongside his father in 1981 and owned both the Kosciusko Dental Clinic and Madden Dental Clinic at the time of his death. He was a member of the Mississippi Dental Association for 39 years and enjoyed traveling to various dental conventions with his family. Marty was a health nut and enjoyed all forms of exercise, especially weightlifting and tennis. He also loved riding motorcycles, spending time by the pool, and being “Pops” to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Donna Romine Myers of Kosciusko; sons, Dr. Reece Myers and his wife, Jillian, of Kosciusko, Dr. Warner Myers and his wife, Meagan; daughter, Mallory Gnade and her husband, Tyler, of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Paxton William, Blair Morgan, and Griffin; brothers, Rev. Mike Myers and his wife, Sarah, of Fort Worth, TX, and Steve Myers and his wife, Melissa, of Kosciusko; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Martin Myers Sr. and Marianne Holland Myers.

Pallbearers will be Reece Myers, Warner Myers, Holland Myers, Wes Myers, Tyler Gnade, and Steve Romine. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Taylor, Earl Price, and Tim Kyle.

Memorials may be made to Kosciusko First Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.